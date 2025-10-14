Roselyne Oyaro: Kenyan Woman Dies Mid-Flight Returning to US

The Kenyan and diaspora communities are mourning the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Roselyne Oyaro, affectionately known as Rose, who tragically died mid-flight while returning to the United States after visiting family in Kenya. Roselyne Oyaro, a Kenyan woman, touched the lives of many during her visits.

On her journey back to California, Rose had a connecting flight with KLM from Amsterdam to Los Angeles. During the long-haul flight, she suddenly became unresponsive. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Yellowknife, a remote airport in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Despite the rapid response from medical personnel on the ground, Rose was pronounced dead—leaving her family, friends, and fellow passengers in shock and grief.

An investigation later revealed that Rose had suffered a pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening condition that occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the lungs. There is a possibility that this episode was triggered after Rose used a massage chair at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport before boarding her connecting flight.

Currently, her remains are being held at a funeral home in Edmonton, Canada. The family now faces the emotional and financial burden of repatriating Rose's body back to Nairobi, Kenya, where she will be laid to rest surrounded by the love of her family and community.

The estimated cost to bring Rose home is approximately $23,000 USD. This includes international transportation, embassy clearances, funeral home services, and the extensive documentation required between the United States, Canada, and Kenya.

Rose's family is humbly reaching out to friends, well-wishers, and the wider community for support. They have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover these urgent expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward helping Rose home and giving her the dignified farewell she deserves.

Support the Family

To help the Oyaro family during this incredibly difficult time, please consider donating to the official fundraiser:

👉 GoFundMe: Bringing Our Beloved Roselyne “Rose” Oyaro

Let us come together to honor Rose's life, support her family, and ensure she is brought home to rest in peace.