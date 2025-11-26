Willy Paul Opens Up About Marriage and Infidelity Concerns

Kenyan artist Willy Paul has sparked widespread discussion. He openly declared his decision to avoid marriage, citing deep-rooted fears about infidelity in modern relationships. The award-winning singer, famous for hits such as the wedding-themed “I Do” featuring Jamaican star Alaine, spoke candidly in a recently circulated video clip. This video has since gone viral.

“Sitaki Kuoa”: Why Willy Paul Says Marriage Is Not for Him

In the undated video, Willy Paul did not hold back as he expressed his firm stance against tying the knot. Speaking passionately in Swahili, he said:

“Kuoa mi sitaki kuoa, sitaki kuoa”

(I don’t want to get married, I don’t want to get married.)

He explained that his fear is rooted in the increasing number of men who suffer emotional devastation after being betrayed by their spouses. According to the singer, modern romantic relationships have become too fragile and untrustworthy. This makes the risk of infidelity uncomfortably high.

Infidelity and Mental Health: A Growing Concern

Willy Paul went further to note that he has personally witnessed heartbreaking cases of men taking their own lives. This occurred after discovering their wives’ betrayal. These tragedies, he said, have pushed him to re-evaluate the idea of marriage altogether.

The artist emphasized that his decision is not driven by bitterness but by self-preservation. In his view, avoiding marriage is a way to protect himself from emotional turmoil and potential psychological harm.

Fans React to the Singer’s Bold Stand

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans applauded his honesty, arguing that he is raising important issues often overlooked in society. Others, however, felt his views were too generalized and rooted in extreme examples.

Regardless of the debate, Willy Paul’s stance has once again placed him at the center of conversations about love, relationships, and mental health in Kenya.

A Conversation Worth Having

With rising cases of relationship-related stress and emotional breakdowns, Willy Paul’s comments have ignited a much-needed discussion. This discussion is about trust, mental well-being, and societal pressures surrounding marriage.

Whether or not one agrees with his perspective, his openness sheds light on the emotional realities many men and women silently struggle with.

