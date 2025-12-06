A Family Man Arrested by ICE During Final Green Card Interview

A Routine Immigration Appointment Turns Into a Family Crisis – A Utah husband and father of U.S. citizens is being held in an immigration detention center. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This happened during what was expected to be his final green card interview in Salt Lake City.

According to his attorney, Jair Celis arrived at the USCIS office believing he would leave with an approved green card—completing years of effort to legalize his permanent residency. Instead, the interview ended with ICE officers taking him into custody.

Attorney: “He Should Have Walked Out With a Green Card”

Celis’ immigration attorney, Andy Armstrong of Stowell Crayk, PLLC, confirmed that Celis has no criminal record and met the requirements for lawful permanent residency.

Armstrong said this is the first case their firm has ever handled involving a client being detained during a USCIS interview. This moment is typically reserved for approvals, not arrests. Still, he noted they have long feared this scenario could become more common.

“He should have walked out of that appointment with an approved green card,” Armstrong explained.

Wife Says the Arrest Has “Torn Their Family Apart”

Celis’ wife, Lexi Celis, a U.S. citizen, said the arrest has been devastating for their family and contradicts the narrative that ICE is only detaining dangerous individuals.

“For all the people who think that they’re just getting criminals, I am an example of them tearing our family apart,” she said.

“I just feel betrayed. I feel no U.S. citizen should have to go through this.”

Lexi is now left to navigate the emotional and financial fallout. She is caring for their U.S.-born children.

Growing Concerns Over Enforcement at USCIS Interviews

The case raises concerns among immigration attorneys and advocates. They warn that using USCIS interviews—traditionally safe spaces for immigrant families—as opportunities for enforcement can create fear and distrust in the immigration process.

As the Celis family waits for updates from the detention center, their story highlights a growing debate. This debate focuses on family unity, immigration enforcement priorities, and the rights of noncitizens seeking legal status.