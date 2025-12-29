Ivy Trizah Muhenje: The Reigning Miss World Kenya 2026

Ivy Trizah Muhenje has officially been crowned Miss World Kenya 2026, marking a new chapter in Kenya’s pageantry landscape. The 23-year-old professional model was crowned on December 19, 2025, in Nairobi, succeeding Grace Ramtu. Her early coronation positions her strategically for comprehensive preparation ahead of the 73rd Miss World Festival set for 2026.

A Journey Rooted in Consistency and Excellence

Ivy Trizah Muhenje’s rise to the national crown is a story of perseverance and growth. Prior to her win, she served as the 1st Runner-Up in the Miss World Kenya 2024/2025 competition, where she impressed judges and audiences alike with her poise, intelligence, and commitment to social impact.

An alumna of the Co-operative University of Kenya, Ivy combines academic grounding with a thriving career in professional modeling. Her journey reflects the evolving face of modern beauty queens—women who balance intellect, advocacy, and global ambition.

Early Coronation for Global Preparation

Unlike previous editions, Ivy’s crowning in late 2025 was intentionally scheduled to allow her ample time to prepare for the Miss World 2026 competition. This extended preparation period will focus on personal development, international exposure, advocacy refinement, and cultural ambassadorship as she prepares to represent Kenya on the global stage.

Commitment to Community Service and Social Impact

Immediately after her coronation, Ivy Trizah Muhenje demonstrated her dedication to service by launching community outreach initiatives aligned with the Miss World “Beauty With a Purpose” philosophy.

Her notable engagements include:

Partnering with the Runda Women Association to support families within the Githogoro community, focusing on empowerment and welfare.

to support families within the Githogoro community, focusing on empowerment and welfare. Visiting the Mary Faith Children Centre, where she offered encouragement, hope, and support to vulnerable children.

These early initiatives signal her intention to use her platform to drive meaningful and sustainable community impact.

A Queen Beyond the Crown

Beyond pageantry, Ivy is known for her vibrant personality and interests. She is a passionate football fan, proudly supporting AFC Leopards on the local scene and Manchester United internationally. Her love for sports further endears her to young Kenyans and underscores her relatability as a modern national queen.

Looking Ahead to Miss World 2026

As Miss World Kenya 2026, Ivy Trizah Muhenje steps into her role with clarity, confidence, and purpose. With her strong academic background, modeling experience, and commitment to community development, she is poised to be a formidable representative for Kenya at the 73rd Miss World Festival.

Kenya now looks ahead with optimism as Ivy carries the nation’s hopes, culture, and aspirations onto the global stage.

