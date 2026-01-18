Hillary Kipchirchir Kimaiyo – Kenyan man missing in Mexico found

Advertisements

A Kenyan man who had been reported missing in Mexico, Hillary Kipchirchir Kimaiyo, has been found safe and alive, bringing relief to his family, friends, and the Kenyan diaspora community.

His family confirmed his safety on Tuesday, ending days of anxiety and uncertainty that had gripped relatives in Kenya and supporters abroad after he went out of contact.

Family confirms he is safe

In a brief statement, the Kimaiyo family said Hillary had been located and was in good health. They did not provide details on where he had been, what happened during his disappearance, or how he was found.

Despite the lack of specifics, the family emphasized that the most important outcome was that he is alive and safe.

“We thank God for protecting our son. Our hearts are full of gratitude,” the family said.

Family Statement of Gratitude

In an official message shared after Hillary was located, the family said:

“We are relieved and grateful to inform the public that Hillary Kipchirchir Kimaiyo has been found.

On behalf of the family, we sincerely thank all Kenyans in Mexico, community leaders, churches, student groups, workplaces, and friends who shared information, offered support, and kept him in their prayers. Your solidarity and swift response made a meaningful difference during a very difficult time.

We appreciate everyone’s concern and assistance. May God bless you all.”

Diaspora mobilized search efforts

Before his discovery, Hillary’s brother Willy Kimaiyo had been the main contact person coordinating search efforts. He had raised the alarm after repeated attempts to reach Hillary went unanswered for several days.

The appeal for help was widely shared across social media, WhatsApp groups, and diaspora networks, particularly among Kenyans living in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Community leaders, church groups, student associations, and Kenyan professionals in Mexico rallied together to assist in tracing his whereabouts.

Gratitude to Kenyan community in Mexico

The family extended special thanks to:

Kenyan diaspora in Mexico

Community leaders

Church groups

Friends and colleagues

Social media amplifiers who shared appeals

They credited this collective effort for helping lead to the positive outcome.

Relief after days of uncertainty

Hillary’s disappearance had sparked fear among loved ones, with many worrying about his safety in a foreign country. His case highlighted the vulnerability of migrants and travelers abroad, as well as the power of diaspora solidarity.

With his safe return confirmed, the family says it is now focused on reconnecting with him and ensuring his well-being.

Further updates may be shared later, depending on Hillary’s wishes and circumstances.

