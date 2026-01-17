Kenyan Man Hillary Kipchirchir Kimaiyo Missing in Mexico

Advertisements

A family in Kenya is in deep distress after their son, Hillary Kipchirchir Kimaiyo, was reported missing in Mexico, prompting an urgent appeal for help from the Kenyan diaspora and local communities in the country.

According to family members, all efforts to reach Kimaiyo have been unsuccessful. His sudden silence has raised serious concerns about his safety and wellbeing. He has not communicated with his loved ones for an extended period. They say this is highly unusual.

In a heartfelt plea, the family is calling on Kenyans living in Mexico, church leaders, community organizations, student associations, work colleagues, and friends to assist in tracing Kimaiyo. They also wish for any information that could help establish his whereabouts.

“We are living in fear and uncertainty. Every passing day without hearing from Hillary is more painful than the last. We are begging anyone who may have seen him, spoken to him, or knows anything about his situation to come forward,” a family representative said.

The family emphasized that even the smallest detail could be crucial in helping locate Kimaiyo. They are particularly appealing to Kenyans in major Mexican cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Tijuana, to be on the lookout. In addition, they hope the community will share any leads.

At the time of publication, it remains unclear whether Kimaiyo was working, studying, or traveling in Mexico. His family has not disclosed details about the last known location or the date of his disappearance. However, they say they are working with contacts in Mexico to follow up on any information received.

They have also urged the Kenyan government and the Embassy of Kenya in Mexico to take up the case and assist with official inquiries.

Anyone with information about Hillary Kipchirchir Kimaiyo is encouraged to contact his family. They may also reach out to local Kenyan community leaders in Mexico.

