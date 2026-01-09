Kenyan Student Naureen Lugalia Dies in Australia: Tribute

The Kenyan diaspora in Australia is in mourning following the death of Naureen Lugalia, a Kenyan student whose courageous fight against cancer touched the hearts of many both in Australia and back home in Kenya.

Naureen passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:00 pm at Modbury Hospital in Adelaide. She was surrounded by her family and members of the Kenyan and African community.

She was remembered for her strength, humility and resilience during a long and painful health journey that inspired many.

A Journey of Hope and Determination

Naureen arrived in Australia in November 2023 full of hope and ambition, determined to pursue her studies and build a brighter future. Friends describe her as a warm, kind-hearted and focused young woman who quickly became a pillar of support within the Kenyan student community.

However, in June 2024, her life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

She immediately began intensive chemotherapy treatment at Lyell McEwin Hospital. There, she continued receiving care until April 2025. After this period, she was placed under a medical watch protocol.

Throughout this period, Naureen displayed extraordinary courage. She maintained a positive spirit even as she endured physical pain and emotional strain.

A Renewed Battle and Final Moments

In late 2025, Naureen’s health sadly deteriorated again after she developed serious complications related to the illness. She resumed chemotherapy and spent extended periods in and out of hospital as doctors worked to stabilize her condition.

During the Christmas week, she was admitted to Modbury Hospital, where her condition worsened. She passed away peacefully this week, surrounded by loved ones and members of the community who had stood by her throughout her journey.

A Loss Felt Across the Community

Naureen’s passing has left a deep void among her family, friends, fellow students, and the wider Kenyan diaspora in Australia.

She is remembered as a young woman of rare strength, gentle humility and unwavering faith, whose bravery in the face of illness inspired many.

“As we mourn this devastating loss, we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” the community said in a statement.

Further details regarding memorial arrangements and how the public can offer support will be communicated in due course.

May Naureen Lugalia rest in eternal peace. May her memory continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

