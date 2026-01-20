Kenyan Woman Jailed and Deported from Saudi Arabia

A 34-year-old Kenyan domestic worker, Susan Njeri, has recounted a harrowing ordeal in Saudi Arabia after she was arrested, jailed, and later deported for leaving an abusive employer and falling outside the country’s legal labor system.

Njeri travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2021 in search of better employment opportunities after struggling to support her family in Kenya through irregular casual jobs. At the time of her departure, she was solely responsible for paying school fees for her two children, who were in upper primary and lower secondary school.

With no savings to cover travel expenses, she relied on a Nairobi-based recruitment agent who arranged her placement in Saudi Arabia without requiring upfront payment. Like many migrant workers, she accepted the opportunity believing it would offer financial stability for her family back home.

Broken promises and abuse

However, upon arrival, Njeri says the working conditions were drastically different from what had been promised. She was employed in a private household where she alleges that:

Working hours far exceeded contractual limits

Rest days were routinely denied

Wages were paid inconsistently

Her passport was confiscated by her employer

Communication with her family in Kenya was severely restricted

Unable to speak Arabic and unfamiliar with local customs, Njeri became increasingly isolated and vulnerable.

After seven months of what she describes as “inhumane treatment,” she made the difficult decision to leave her employer in search of alternative work.

Arrest, detention, and deportation

Her situation worsened when she later encountered her former employer. Shortly afterward, Saudi authorities arrested her for residing and working in the country illegally.

Njeri says detention conditions were harsh, citing:

Severe overcrowding

Poor sanitation

Limited access to medical care

Minimal legal assistance

After an extended period in custody, she was eventually deported back to Kenya.

A broader migrant labor crisis

Njeri’s case highlights persistent concerns over the treatment of African domestic workers in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, where thousands of Kenyan women work under the kafala (sponsorship) system—a system widely criticized by human rights groups for enabling exploitation.

Advocacy organizations have long warned that migrant domestic workers are at high risk of abuse, passport confiscation, wage theft, and restricted movement.

Kenyan labor officials and diaspora advocacy groups continue to urge:

Stronger vetting of recruitment agencies

Better pre-departure training for migrant workers

Bilateral labor protections between Kenya and Gulf states

Accessible legal support for abused workers abroad

Call for action

Human rights advocates say Njeri’s story is not unique and are calling on both the Kenyan government and Saudi authorities to strengthen worker protections and ensure fair treatment for migrant laborers.

For many families in Kenya, overseas domestic work remains a lifeline—yet stories like Njeri’s underscore the urgent need for reform.

