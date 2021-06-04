Kenya to increase labor exports in Diaspora to boost remittances

NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenya to increase labor exports in Diaspora to boost remittances

Kenya to increase labor exports in Diaspora to boost remittancesKenya plans to boost labor exports in order to enhance remittances from the diaspora, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Simon Chelugui, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, told journalists in Nairobi that the number of Kenyans in the diaspora is estimated at four million and their remittances is below that of other African nations such as Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana.

- Advertisement -

Chelugui who spoke during the graduation of home-care management trainees said that the country’s focus is now on export of skilled labor which will attract better remuneration for Kenyan workers.

Data showed that the East African nation earned 309 billion Kenyan shillings (about 2.9 billion U.S. dollars) in remittances in 2020.

Chelugui noted that labor migration has become an important policy issue because of the immense socio-economic benefits that it offers to both countries of origin and destination.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Boost for Kenyan migrant workers as Qatar opens new Labor…

NEWS

Kenyans In Diaspora Protest Proposed Law On Foreign…

NEWS

Kenyan Diaspora Remittance Jump By Nearly 11% in 2020 To $3…

NEWS

Kenyan Diaspora remittances rises by 17 per cent to Ksh.29…

He said that while the government has invested heavily in mainstreaming labor migration, there are still challenges such as lack of adequate pre-departure training and orientation. Enditem

Source-http://www.xinhuanet.com/

Kenya to increase labor exports in Diaspora to boost remittances

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More