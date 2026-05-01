New US Bill Aims to End Diversity Visa Lottery Green Card

Overview: Major Shift Proposed in U.S. Immigration Policy

A new legislative proposal in the United States is reigniting debate over the future of legal immigration. Lawmakers, including Barry Moore, have introduced the “Americans First Immigration Act”, which seeks to eliminate the long-standing Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery program.

If passed, the proposal would mark one of the most significant overhauls of the U.S. legal immigration system in decades—shifting from a random selection process to a merit-based immigration model.

What Is the Diversity Visa Lottery?

The Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the “Green Card Lottery,” currently allocates up to 55,000 permanent residency visas annually to individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

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For many immigrants—including thousands from Africa and the Kenyan diaspora—the DV Lottery has been a critical pathway to achieving the American dream.

Key Proposed Changes to the DV Lottery Program

1. Elimination of the DV Lottery

The proposed legislation would completely abolish the lottery-based system, ending the random selection of applicants for green cards.

2. Introduction of a Merit-Based Immigration System

Instead of random selection, applicants would be evaluated using a points-based system, similar to models used in countries like Canada and Australia. Points may be awarded based on:

Level of education

English language proficiency

Professional skills and experience

High-paying job offers

3. Stricter Economic Requirements

One of the most controversial elements of the proposal is the introduction of income thresholds, where applicants may be required to:

Secure a job offer paying at least twice the median wage in their intended U.S. state

Demonstrate strong economic self-sufficiency

4. Reduction of Family-Based Immigration (“Chain Migration”)

The proposal also seeks to limit family-sponsored immigration categories, focusing instead on employment-based migration.

Why This Matters for the Kenyan Diaspora

For many Kenyans and other African immigrants, the DV Lottery has been one of the most accessible and affordable immigration pathways to the United States.

If eliminated:

Thousands of potential applicants could lose a direct entry route

Skilled immigrants may face higher entry barriers

Family reunification pathways could become more limited

This shift could significantly reshape migration patterns, particularly for first-time immigrants without U.S. job sponsorship or family ties.

Current Status: Not Yet Law

It is important to note that these proposals are still in the legislative stage. For the changes to take effect, the bill must:

Pass the U.S. House of Representatives

Be approved by the Senate

Be signed into law by the President

Until then, the Diversity Visa Lottery remains active, and applicants should continue to follow official guidance and deadlines.

Broader Context: A Push Toward “Merit-Based” Immigration

The proposal reflects a broader policy direction aimed at prioritizing economic contribution and workforce needs over diversity-based immigration.

Supporters argue that:

It strengthens the U.S. economy

Attracts highly skilled workers

Reduces strain on public resources

Critics, however, warn that:

It could exclude low- and middle-income applicants

Reduce diversity in immigration

Disproportionately impact applicants from developing countries

What Applicants Should Do Now

Continue applying for the DV Lottery while it still exists

Monitor updates from official U.S. immigration channels

Explore alternative pathways such as employment-based visas

Stay informed about evolving immigration policies

Final Take

The proposed elimination of the Diversity Visa Lottery signals a potential turning point in U.S. immigration policy. While the legislation has not yet become law, its implications are far-reaching—especially for diaspora communities that have long relied on the program.

For now, the message is clear: stay informed, stay prepared, and act while current opportunities still exist.

New US Bill Aims to End Diversity Visa Lottery Green Card

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