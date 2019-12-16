Death Announcement for Mary Kagure Macharia Muthama,mother to Anne Muthoni of TX

- Advertisement -

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mary Kagure

Macharia Muthama (Wife of the late Robert Muthama) of Kiserian, formerly of Kawangware, which occurred on 12th

December 2019 at Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with pancreatic

cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Daniel Ndirangu Gikaara and Grace

Nguju Ndirangu. Wife of the late Mzee Robert Macharia Muthama. Sister

to Samuel Nyinyi Ndirangu, Esther Wambui and the late Peter Ndung’u,

Paul Kirikiru, Hannah Njoki, and Susan Wanja.

Mother to Elizabeth Wanjiku, Anne Muthoni (USA TX), Joseph Muthama `Thams’,

Stephen Ndirangu, Apollo Karemeri `Pemba’, and Catherine Nyaguthii.

Mother-in-law to Andrew, Amos, Sheila, Barbara, Elizabeth, Buddy and the

late Veronique.

Grandmother to Robert Macharia, Peter Karithu, Jonathan Ogay, Zerlina

Mugure, Celine Kagure, Yahorina Muthoni, Kelvin Macharia, Katrina Njoki,

Claudia Wangari, Bruce Macharia, Christina Bonyo, Joshua Bonyo, Jeremiah

Bonyo, Chloe Kagure, Freedom Ndirangu, and Nathan Macharia. Great

grandmother to Hendrix, Harvey and Skyla Macharia.

Family and friends are meeting at PCEA St Andrews Church, Nairobi on

Tuesday, December 17th and Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at 5.00pm,

and at her home in Kiserian daily from 4 pm.

The cortege leaves Lee Funeral home Nairobi on Friday, December 20th,

2019 at 9:00 am for the funeral service at ACK St John’s the Apostle, Kware,

Ong’ata Rongai at 11:00 am and burial thereafter at her home in Kiserian.

For more information, contact Anne Muthoni at 469 279 6082