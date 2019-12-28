Kenyan Man Kithinji Lee Kinoti Missing in North Bethesda, Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger

Kenyan Man Kithinji Lee Kinoti Missing in North Bethesda, Maryland

Kenyan Man, Kithinji Lee Kinoti Missing Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing North Bethesda man.

Kithinji Lee Kinoti, age 32, of Strathmore Hall Street, has been reported as missing by his family.  He was last seen in the 100 block of Halpine Road in Rockville at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, December 22.

Kinoti’s is approximately 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a black ball cap and a black hooded jacket.

Family and police are concerned for Kinoti’s physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Kithinji Lee Kinoti’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

By Rick Goodale

Source-mymcpnews.com

 

