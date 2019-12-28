Kenyans In Diaspora Send Children Back Home Over Gang Violence

0 0
NEWSDIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Kenyans In Diaspora Send Children Back Home Over Gang Violence

Kenyan families in Australia are among African descent who were sending their children back to mother Africa due to their involvement in gang violence.

- Advertisement -

According to a report by the Daily Mail UK, South Sudanese Community Association Victoria chairwoman Achol Marial told the Herald Sun that the powerless parents felt they had no choice but to send their kids back home.

She further revealed that families from South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya were among those flying their children to Africa to learn discipline and respect.

“They’re resorting to taking their kids to boarding school. And to be cared for by their grandparents back home,

“It’s seen as a retreat. It’s like a time-out,” she stated.

South Sudanese Community Association Victoria chairwoman Achol Marial said 'powerless' parents felt they had no choice but to send their kids overseas
South Sudanese Community Association Victoria chairwoman Achol Marial stated ‘powerless’ parents felt they had no choice but to send their kids overseas photo Courtesy of Daily Mail UK

The community leader further claimed that the parents were sending their children to Africa so they were not swept up by gang violence in Melbourne.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Janet Oyuga’s family appeal for help to return body to…

NEWS

Unsung Heroes: USA Diaspora Kenyans Who Made A Difference In…

NEWS

Video of Raila Odinga cooking breakfast excites Kenyans

NEWS

Diaspora Kenyan is Co-Founder of innovative technological…

Marial added that she was aware of six families who had made the tough decision, including a girl who was going to parties with the wrong crowd.

She also claimed that at least two families had seen their children return and go on to get jobs or study at university after their stay back at home.

The community leader stated that the families had feared that their kids could be caught up in the violence, they decided to act.

“Things are stricter back home. There’s no drinking or substance abuse,

“The schools are quite harsh. The kids have to perform well,” she explained.

Youths identify themselves as members of the Reds by wearing signature red clothing including bandanas, hats and hoodies (pictured are local youths wearing red clothing)

By EMMANUEL GITHUKU

Source-kenyans.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: