USA Work Visa: Set Your Bar High And You Will Achieve Your Dreams!

Every year, the US government gives a total of 85,000 H1B work visas and 140,000 employment-based green cards to qualified aliens to work and live in America. Majority of those that qualify are F-1 International students with a US degree.

Although these work visas are given to everybody who qualifies, majority of them go to Asians (specifically Indians). Studies show that 75% of H1Bs & employment-based green cards are held by nationalities of Indian descent.

Most Kenyans come to USA as students and have the academic qualifications needed but very few of us have acquired these visas. It’s a shame really!

One of the contributing factors to the very few numbers of Kenyans with H1Bs and employment-based green cards is because we mostly lack information on what we need to do in order to find employers willing to sponsor us for these employment visas.

Due to the shortage of people with skills in the IT industry, most of H1B & employment-based green cards are given to those in the industry.

I am one of the few Kenyan beneficiaries of H1B and greencard through employment here in USA and I can tell you employment is one of the easiest paths to permanent residency and citizenship for any skilled Kenyan out here in USA.

Set your bar high and you will achieve your dreams!!!!!

By Bob Mwiti

