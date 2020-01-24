Death Announcement for Simon Kimani Kagika,brother to Newton Nguyo

By Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement for Simon Kimani Kagika,brother to Newton Nguyo

It is with deep regret we announce the promotion to glory of Lawrence Simon Kimani Kagika. Lawrence hailed from Mairu Inya, Retire, Nyahururu, Kenya.

He was a brother to DK Kamanu Kagika of PCEA UK Outreach, London, Monicah Muthoni Kagika (Mama Kadogo) of Nottingham, UK, Newton Sammy Nguyo of USA and Josiah Muchangi Kagika of Brighton, UK.

Prayers in London will be held on Friday 24th and 25th January 2020 from 7.00PM-9.00P at Memorial Community Church, 395 Barking Road, Plaistow, E13 8AL.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday 26th January 2020 at PCEA UK Outreach, 395 Barking Road, Plaistow, London E13 8AL as from 4.00 p.m.

Prayers in Nottingham will be held on Friday 24th January from 6-8pm, at 28 Bournmoor Avenue, NG11 9LX, followed by a memorial service on Sunday, 26th Jan at St. John’s Family Centre, Snapewood Road, NG6 7GH, from 1:30 pm.

Those who would like to help financially can do so through Sterling Bank, Sort Code 608371, Account no. 43113560 and account name: S. Kamanu.

For more information please contact DK Kamanu Kagika on 07928302497, Esther – 07951503308 or Monicah 07536468889 and in USA, Newton Nguyo on +190 4220148.

Death Announcement for Simon Kimani Kagika,brother to Newton Nguyo

