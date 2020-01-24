Video: Brave Kenyan Woman eject rogue police officer off her car

A video that went viral on Friday, January 24, 2020, of an angry woman made rounds on social media and elicited mixed reactions.

- Advertisement -

The viral video, showed a fed-up woman asking a police officer to get off her car and claimed that the officer had refused.

The woman insisted that if at fault, the police officer should at least tell her which police station she should drive to without him aboard.

Furious residents who were watching from a distance drew closer and could be heard in the viral video as they engaged with the officer asking him to get out of the car.

A reluctant police officer stayed unshaken at the back seat of the vehicle from where the gathered crowd forcefully ejected him.

This, according to many social media users who set a keen eye on the incident, was not the first of its kind.

Many complained that police officers have in the recent past been associated with such habits that irritate their victims.

John Ndoloh – Ok, I have very minimal to say, what the police is doing is not right though the lady is talking too much.

Young Frankie – proud of this lady, i always say the revolution of Kenya will start with our Kenyan women, viva! @NPSOfficial_KE ona sasa u guyz are addicted to bribes and it will not end well.

Wafula – People should just mature up.There is away to handle this.

Haron Kiplangat – Where was corruption in this case?? Or the noun/verb corruption changed meaning??.

The presence of the police officer in the car was, however, supported by the law which allows the officer to be carried in the car and even drive the car.

According to the traffic act, “It shall be lawful for any police officer in uniform to stop any vehicle, and for any police officer, licensing officer or inspector;

1) To enter any vehicle.

2) To drive any vehicle or cause any vehicle to be driven.

3) Upon reasonable suspicion under the traffic act, to order and require the owner of the vehicle to bring the vehicle to him.”

By Babu Tendu

Source- standardmedia.co.ke