Memorial Service and Fundraiser For James Maina Miano in Grayson, GA

It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, Mr. James Maina Miano or affectionately referred to as “fathe”, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Mr. Maina was husband to Rose Maina, father to Ann Maina (Nairobi) Catherine Maina (Gwinnett Georgia) Lydia Maina-Munene (Canada), Michael Miano (Sandy Springs, Georgia). He was father in law to Jimmy Nderitu, Muraya Maina Gwinnett Georgia, Tony Munene & Yvonne Maina. He was grandfather to Brian, Kui (Roseanne), Nia, Njuguna, Nathan, Zoe, Matthew & Hailey.

He was diagnosed with bladder Cancer approximately 3 years ago that was aggressively treated and was in remission until about 3 months ago when we learnt that the Cancer was back and this time it had metastasized. Mr. Maina went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep knowing he was surrounded by love from his wife of almost 50 years, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

We will be honoring Mr. Maina’s wish to lay him to rest in Kirinyiga, Kenya next week.

A memorial service and fundraiser will be held on Sunday, January 12th, 2020, 1:00 PM at International Community Outreach Church (ICOC), 180 Grayson Industrial Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017.

For those not able to attend, please feel free to use either:

*Cashapp or Zelle to Catherine Maina 678-777-3364

*e-transfer to Tony Munene at [email protected]

*MPESA Ann Maina at 0722171299.

We have a target of $25,000.

There will be Viewing visitation (Wake) at West Cobb funeral home & crematory, at 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064, on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 4pm – 6pm.

We loved him in life, let us honor him in death. Dad was a quiet, peaceful and modest man. We thank the Lord for the time he gave us with him and believe we will be united again in heaven as he was a believer.

Family & friends are meeting daily at 7pm at Catherine & Muraya Maina’s Home @308 Sawyer Meadow Way, Grayson, GA. 30017

Contacts:

Ann Maina: 0722171299

Catherine Maina: 678 777 3364

Lydia Maina-Munene: +1 647 863 7131

Michael Maina: 404 997 1092

Pastor John Macere: 864-735-5997

Dr. Mundia Kahiga: 770-369-3283

Muriithi Kabugua: 404-455-1174

Tony Munene: +1 905 621 4945