Affordable residential plots: Investment Opportunities with Pajon International

By Diaspora Messenger
Affordable residential plots: Investment Opportunities with Pajon International

Pajon International connects you to the best investment Opportunities, Consumer products and services.
We introduce you to       INTERCITY GARDENS.(Why intercity gardens)
• Affordable residential plots at Kshs 2.1M.
• Amazing payment package of 10 months upon paying deposit of 30%
• Bank,saccos financing option acceptable.
-Ready and verified tittle deed.
• Intercity Gardens is located near Kitengela town, Acacia Road and 4   kilometres off Kitengela-Namanga Highway.
• Near the property is Acacia Crest Academy and Kitengela International School with a high school coming soon.
• Intercity Gardens overlooks Maasai Ostrich Farm from a distance.
•It is a gated community comprising of 160 plots each measuring 50 x 100 which is equivalent to 1/8 of an acre.
BOOK HERE

 

