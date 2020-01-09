Affordable residential plots: Investment Opportunities with Pajon International

We introduce you to INTERCITY GARDENS.(Why intercity gardens)

• Affordable residential plots at Kshs 2.1M.

• Amazing payment package of 10 months upon paying deposit of 30%

• Bank,saccos financing option acceptable.

-Ready and verified tittle deed.

• Intercity Gardens is located near Kitengela town, Acacia Road and 4 kilometres off Kitengela-Namanga Highway.

• Near the property is Acacia Crest Academy and Kitengela International School with a high school coming soon.

• Intercity Gardens overlooks Maasai Ostrich Farm from a distance.

•It is a gated community comprising of 160 plots each measuring 50 x 100 which is equivalent to 1/8 of an acre.

