Tragedy as Kenyan father loses another son after few weeks in Georgia
Mr. Thumbi has lost another son! We buried one son a week ago! ONLY God knows why. Tough. Tough.
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Derrick Thumbi on Saturday, 01/25/2020.
He was beloved son to Elder Gathara Thumbi and Apostle Nyambura Thumbi
Brother to Malkia Mumbi Hornsby, the late Eric Mwangi Thumbi, Anthony Mwangi Thumbi, Anne Wangui Thumbi , Mumbi Rehema Thumbi and Muthoni Wangui Thumbi. Brother in love to Kazha Hornsby, and Hannah Nyambura Mwangi . Uncle to Makena Hornsby.