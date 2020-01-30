Tragedy as Kenyan father loses another son after few weeks in Georgia

Tragedy as Kenyan father loses another son after few weeks in GeorgiaMr. Thumbi has lost another son! We buried one son a week ago! ONLY God knows why. Tough. Tough.

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Derrick Thumbi on Saturday, 01/25/2020.
 He was beloved son to Elder Gathara Thumbi and Apostle Nyambura Thumbi
Brother to Malkia Mumbi Hornsby, the late Eric Mwangi Thumbi, Anthony Mwangi Thumbi, Anne Wangui Thumbi  ,  Mumbi Rehema Thumbi and Muthoni Wangui Thumbi. Brother in love to Kazha Hornsby, and Hannah  Nyambura Mwangi . Uncle to  Makena Hornsby.
Prayers will be held Today 01/29/2020 and tomorrow 01/30/2020 @ 7:00 PM at THUMBI’S RESIDENCE . THE ADDRESS
585 DEVONSHIRE FARMS WAY ALPHARETTA GA 30004.
***********
YOUR PRAYERS WILL  BE  HIGHLY APPRECIATED
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE .
Contacts:
Elder Peter Njoroge – 404-319-9704
Elder Francis  Kabue Nganga 781-244-5156
Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514
Elder John Tiria 6788952098
Elder Jane Mwai
678-799-4135
Elder Gathara Thumbi 678-697-6556
Apostle Nyambura Thumbi 678-559-5276
God bless you all.

 

