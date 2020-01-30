Tragedy as Kenyan father loses another son after few weeks in Georgia

Tragedy as Kenyan father loses another son after few weeks in Georgia

Mr. Thumbi has lost another son! We buried one son a week ago! ONLY God knows why. Tough. Tough.

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Derrick Thumbi on Saturday, 01/25/2020.

He was beloved son to Elder Gathara Thumbi and Apostle Nyambura Thumbi

Brother to Malkia Mumbi Hornsby, the late Eric Mwangi Thumbi, Anthony Mwangi Thumbi, Anne Wangui Thumbi , Mumbi Rehema Thumbi and Muthoni Wangui Thumbi. Brother in love to Kazha Hornsby, and Hannah Nyambura Mwangi . Uncle to Makena Hornsby.

Prayers will be held Today 01/29/2020 and tomorrow 01/30/2020 @ 7:00 PM at THUMBI’S RESIDENCE . THE ADDRESS

YOUR PRAYERS WILL BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE .

Contacts:

Elder Peter Njoroge – 404-319-9704

Elder Francis Kabue Nganga 781-244-5156

Jerioth Ndirangu 678-207-7514

Elder John Tiria 6788952098

Elder Jane Mwai

678-799-4135

Elder Gathara Thumbi 678-697-6556

Apostle Nyambura Thumbi 678-559-5276

God bless you all.

