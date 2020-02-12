CS Raphael Tuju in head-on accident, airlifted to Nairobi

Jubilee Secretary-General and CS without portfolio Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday morning involved in a road accident at Magina along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. His official car collided head-on with a matatu while enroute to Kabarak for the late President Moi’s burial.

- Advertisement -

Tuju underwent an emergency surgery at Kijabe Mission Hospital to arrest an active bleeding in his abdomen. He had also complained of chest pains after the accident.He was later airlifted in a police helicopter to Karen Hospital at Tuju’s and his personal doctor’s request for further care.

Tuju’s bodyguard and driver were airlifted to Nairobi from Kijabe Hospital.

His driver and bodyguard who sustained fractures in the right leg and arm respectively were earlier airlifted to Nairobi from Kijabe Hospital for further treatment.

12 other people from the matatu sustained minor injuries and fractures while three others including the driver who was unconscious suffered severe injuries to the head and chest.

Wreckage of Tuju’s vehicle and the matatu involved in an accident on Wednesday morning. 18 people were injured.

CS Tuju and the matatu driver were the most critically injured of all 18 casualties.All the injured were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital where they are admitted in stable condition apart from the matatu driver who is on life support.

CS Tuju’s vehicle being towed away from the scene of the accident.

Central police commander Patrick Lumumba said the matatu had swerved to avoid hitting a car that had stopped ahead of it abruptly when it collided head on with that of Tuju.“The driver says he was avoiding to hit another car when he collided with the other car carrying the CS. Those injured are in hospital,” he said.

The scene was visited and documented and all the vehicles involved towed to station yard awaiting inspection.

By Sara Okuoro

Source-standardmedia.co.ke