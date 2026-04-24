A Home Away from Home: Claire’s Journey to South Dakota

Claire Chepkorir’s journey to studying in the United States is not just about academics, it is about finding a place that feels like home. As she prepared to begin her studies at South Dakota State University where she will pursue a Master of Science in Operations Management, she discovered a destination that perfectly aligned with the life she had always envisioned.

Coming from the fast-paced environment of Nairobi, Claire longed for a calmer, more peaceful setting. Through her research, she found comfort in South Dakota’s natural beauty, slower pace of life, and welcoming atmosphere. The environment offered a refreshing contrast, quiet, scenic, and ideal for focus and personal growth.

Her excitement grew as she connected with students and staff from her university, who made her feel welcomed even before her arrival. What stood out most was the strong sense of community built by students who had gone before her. From helping her secure accommodation to offering guidance and even arranging airport pickup, their support made the transition feel seamless.

This network transformed what could have been an overwhelming move into a reassuring experience. It gave her confidence that she would not be alone, but instead surrounded by people willing to guide and support her.

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Beyond settling in, Claire looked forward to exploring new opportunities, experiencing a different culture, and growing both personally and professionally.

Her journey reflects the power of preparation, community, and support proving that sometimes, pursuing your dreams also leads you to a place that truly feels like home.

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Through our Academic Study Pathway, we have built strong global partnerships to ensure a seamless master’s journey; from school admissions and funding to visa applications, travel arrangements, and studying abroad. Regardless of your undergraduate background, ambitious students can pursue STEM-designated master’s programs with the structure, guidance, and global network needed to turn aspirations into achievements.

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US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

A Home Away from Home: Claire’s Journey to South Dakota

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