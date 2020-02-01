Promotion to glory for Faith Ngunju of San Jacinto California
It is with humble acceptance of the will of God that we announce the promotion to glory of Faith Ngunju on Wednesday January 29th at 1am after she bravely fought cancer. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter and friend.
There will be a prayer vigil on Saturday February 1st at 3pm-5pm at Faiths home in San Jacinto.
311 Cuckoo Drive
San Jacinto 92582.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 5th at 12 noon at Miller Jones Chapel,
More Related Stories
1501 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92546, USA. Viewing will be at the same chapel from 9-11:30am. The service will begin thereafter. Let’s continue uplifting Faith’s family in prayer. For financial support, please send to:
CashApp Lynette Waithaka 9515918545 $LynetteShecoo
OR
Gofundme
OR
MPESA Thomas Muya 0714523518
May God bless you.
Contacts:
Lynette Waithaka at 9515918545
Margaret Waithaka 9515918544
Wanjiru Waruiru
9514675790