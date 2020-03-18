A Call to prayer for the Coronavirus: Kenyan Diaspora United In Prayer
With the effects of Coronavirus touching all Kenyans both in Kenya and in the Diaspora,the pandemic has become real and there is every reason to take it serious. President Donald Trump and President Uhuru Kenyatta has shown the way forward that our help will only come from above hence the declaration of the National Day of prayer for both countries.
The Kenya International day of prayer led by Bishop Armstrong Cheggeh had this week on monday invited Diaspora Kenyans for a National Prayer Tele-Conference on Saturday March st . Here below is the Invitation:
Attention: All Kenyans in the Diaspora!
We’re inviting you to the KENYA INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER.
PURPOSE: Pray for the on-going pandemic of the CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) and the National elections coming to both Kenya and the USA.
Date of Prayer: Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Number to call: 1-857-232-0155 (Code: 672-782#)
TIME:
8:30 PM – Eastern time zone.
7:30 PM – Central time zone.
6:30 PM – Mountain time zone.
5:30 PM – Pacific time zone.
3.30 AM- Kenyan Time
12.30 AM London Time
Sent by the Kenya International Day of Pray Team.
Please be sure to join us on Saturday evening and share in all your network/groups.
Thank you.
Dr. Armstrong Cheggeh (Acting Chairman) and Rev. Dr. Joseph G. Njoroge (Joe) Moderator: Kenyan International Day of Prayer Team.
PRAYER TASK TEAM MEMBERS.
The Rev. Dr. John Kivuva-Florida
Pastor Jackson Kingori-Texas
Rev. Dr. Joseph Njoroge-Georgia
Evangelist. Isaac Kariuki-Maryland
Rev. Wambui M. Njoroge-Georgia
Bishop John Warui-London
Pastor Shadrack Ruto-Texas
Bishop Manasseh Mankuleiyo-North Carolina
Pastor John Kipeen-Florida
Pastor Elistan Supeyo-Washington State
Pastor Jacob Gathogo-Alabama
Pastor Andrew Muthemba-North Carolina
Dr.Rev, Joseph Gichuhi – California
Pastor Paul Macharia- Missouri
Rev Samuel Kimohu- Massachusetts
Dr.Anne Mungai-New York
Pastor Gladys Maina-Indiana
Dr.Rev, Joseph Wamutitu-Georgia
Pastor Francis Kioko-Georgia
Pastor Martin Kathurima-Maryland
Evangelist Isabela Mwango-California
Rev,Stanley Karanja -Baltimore Maryland
Pastor Joseph Macharia-Phoenix Arizona
Bishop Armstrong Cheggeh-Kentucky
Pastor William Bittock- Texas
Dr. Ruth Maina-San Jacinto, CA
Rev. Dr. James N Njoroge-Virginia