A Call to prayer for the Coronavirus: Kenyan Diaspora United In Prayer

With the effects of Coronavirus touching all Kenyans both in Kenya and in the Diaspora,the pandemic has become real and there is every reason to take it serious. President Donald Trump and President Uhuru Kenyatta has shown the way forward that our help will only come from above hence the declaration of the National Day of prayer for both countries.

The Kenya International day of prayer led by Bishop Armstrong Cheggeh had this week on monday invited Diaspora Kenyans for a National Prayer Tele-Conference on Saturday March st . Here below is the Invitation:

Attention: All Kenyans in the Diaspora!

We’re inviting you to the KENYA INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER.

PURPOSE: Pray for the on-going pandemic of the CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) and the National elections coming to both Kenya and the USA.

Date of Prayer: Saturday, March 21, 2020. Number to call: 1-857-232-0155 (Code: 672-782#) TIME: 8:30 PM – Eastern time zone. 7:30 PM – Central time zone. 6:30 PM – Mountain time zone. 5:30 PM – Pacific time zone. 3.30 AM- Kenyan Time 12.30 AM London Time Sent by the Kenya International Day of Pray Team. Please be sure to join us on Saturday evening and share in all your network/groups.

Thank you.

Dr. Armstrong Cheggeh (Acting Chairman) and Rev. Dr. Joseph G. Njoroge (Joe) Moderator: Kenyan International Day of Prayer Team.

PRAYER TASK TEAM MEMBERS.

The Rev. Dr. John Kivuva-Florida

Pastor Jackson Kingori-Texas

Rev. Dr. Joseph Njoroge-Georgia

Evangelist. Isaac Kariuki-Maryland

Rev. Wambui M. Njoroge-Georgia

Bishop John Warui-London

Pastor Shadrack Ruto-Texas

Bishop Manasseh Mankuleiyo-North Carolina

Pastor John Kipeen-Florida

Pastor Elistan Supeyo-Washington State

Pastor Jacob Gathogo-Alabama

Pastor Andrew Muthemba-North Carolina

Dr.Rev, Joseph Gichuhi – California

Pastor Paul Macharia- Missouri

Rev Samuel Kimohu- Massachusetts

Dr.Anne Mungai-New York

Pastor Gladys Maina-Indiana

Dr.Rev, Joseph Wamutitu-Georgia

Pastor Francis Kioko-Georgia

Pastor Martin Kathurima-Maryland

Evangelist Isabela Mwango-California

Rev,Stanley Karanja -Baltimore Maryland

Pastor Joseph Macharia-Phoenix Arizona

Bishop Armstrong Cheggeh-Kentucky

Pastor William Bittock- Texas

Dr. Ruth Maina-San Jacinto, CA

Rev. Dr. James N Njoroge-Virginia