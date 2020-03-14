VIDEO: Pastor Ng’ang’a Mocks Kenya Govt on Coronavirus Preparedness

Controversial evangelist, Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno evangelism has in the recent past made headlines for his widely alleged unorthodox ministerial mode.

After Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday, March 13 confirmed the country’s first Coronavirus case, an undated video of the televangelist talking of the deadly microbe surfaced online.

In the video seen by Kenyans.co.ke, Ng’ang’a states that he has heard of a plane that landed in the country from China, which he goes on to allege came with the Covid-19 virus.

However, known for his humour or rather self adopted ‘I don’t know this stuff’ personality, Ng’ang’a appears to struggle with the pronunciation of the name Coronavirus.

“I have heard a plane from China has come bringing with it ‘chronicle’?” Ng’ang’a states before a congregant spells out the correct pronunciation. “Chronicle fida,” he proclaims.

The outspoken evangelist in his address further ridicules Kenya’s preparedness for the virus, stating that the country was lying by issuing statements, assuring members of the public.

Ng’ang’a alleged that western countries and those around the world that had been affected by the deadly virus, issued statements, noting they were yet to crack the microbe, yet Kenya said it was ready.

“Kenya has said that is prepared to deal with the disease. Are you better than America? Hold your horses. Other countries that have experienced it say they have not yet figured it out,” Ng’ang’a stated.

“Kenya says it is all prepared. You are all prepared, have you dealt with cancer? HIV & AIDS? Kidney failure?” He posed.

Divulging attention to the dangers of the virus and the most affected, the evangelist highlighted that he had learnt of the elderly being the most affected, further throwing shade that the disease might have been sent to target the older generation.

“The problem is I hear it is affecting mostly the old. I don’t know if it has been brought to wipe us out,” Ng’ang’a alleged.

In a mocking way, he questions the essence of self-quarantine by locking one’s self in isolation for a 14 day period. “I heard that people should lock themselves in the house for 14 days, what if it gets out?” He posed.

“God help us,” Ng’ang’a pronounces.

“I hear it kills even doctors. Chinese doctors. Leave alone doctors from my village, Doctor Kamau is always drunk, it will wipe them all out,” Ng’ang’a asserted, further joking that they would administer medication even themselves were not sure of.

The government has since advised members of the public to ensure proper hygiene in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

CS Kagwe directed persons with a cough or sneeze to stay home and maintain good respiratory hygiene by covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing. It is advised that one washes their hands with soap and running water or drench their palms with alcohol-based sanitizers.