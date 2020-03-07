Username Helps Kenyan woman with three physically challenged children

USERNAME INVESTMENTS LADIES CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY BY SHARING LOVE WITH A NEEDY FAMILY IN EMBU

- Advertisement -

Username Investments ladies visited a needy family in Embu and gifted them with a medical walker and other goodies during this year’s International Women’s Day. This was after Roselyne Kanini’s case was posted by Beatrice Wawira on the Company’s Social Media Pages. Roselyne has three disabled children aged between 30 years and 40 years.

Speaking while seeing the ladies off to Embu, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd., noted that, “This is a noble initiative from the ladies. They have decided to celebrate and support a woman who has stood by her children through thick and thin. Raising 3 special needs children is not an easy task as they need specialized care and a full time caregiver. This means more resources are needed to take care of them. I celebrate Roselyne, she has been an epitome of strength for her family.”

Roselyne has endured immense challenges one after the other. When she got married to the love of her life, her life took a turn around when she gave birth to three physically challenged children and her husband left her. Worse still, in 2006 her daughter was raped and she also gave birth to a physically challenged daughter. She now lives with her children and grandchild in Kavutiri Embu.

Speaking while receiving the gifts, Roselyne mentioned that, “I have 3 children living with disabilities and it has not been easy raising them since my husband left me. I have been their breadwinner and caregiver. Sometimes I rely on well-wishers. There are moments I feel overwhelmed but I have to be strong for my family. I thank God for having brought us this far. Thank you Username Investments for this gesture, Nyakio, my grandchild will now be able to walk around without much struggle, my family will also have something to wear and feed on. May God bless Username Investments for being a blessing to my family as we celebrate International Women’s Day.”

The theme for this year’s Women’s Day is Am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity and focuses more on unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action. Username Investments Team decided to touch the life of woman who has stood by her family through thick and thin.

Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on [email protected]