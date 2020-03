Kenyan Woman Faints and Pass Out Upon Landing in US from Kenya

Double tragedy as Kenyan Woman Peninah Mugure fainted and passed out from a Cardiac arrest immediately after landing at San Francisco airport from Kenya where she had gone to bury her Dad on 27th Dec 2019. Double tragedy as Kenyan Woman Peninah Mugure fainted and passed out from a Cardiac arrest immediately after landing at San Francisco airport from Kenya where she had gone to bury her Dad on 27th Dec 2019.

Peninah’s trip back to Kenya was the first in ten years. She was resuscitated after several CPRs and admitted for emergency ICU critical treatment at Sutter hospital in San Francisco for ten days. When she stabilized, she was transferred to a hospital closer to home in Sacramento where she remains admitted in ICU.

Peninah is the wife of Peter Mbuthia and Mother to Anthony Njoroge Mbuthia (Njoro of Cheka Tv, who came to the US for burns treatment after escaping for the 2008 Kiambaa Church Massacre) She has two other children both college students.

Peter Mbuthia has taken time off from work to provide her with physical and psychological care. The family and the community is therefore appealing for financial help from friends and well wishers during this difficult time. May God bless you SANTHONY GITHAIGA (5028884936) or Bank account details in the flyer above. Contact for Peter Mbuthia (Husband – 916 968 5834) Due to her condition, her husbandhas taken time off from work to provide her with physical and psychological care. The family and the community is therefore appealing for financial help from friends and well wishers during this difficult time. May God bless you as you prepare to give.You can help through Cashapp AC:or. Contact for Peter Mbuthia (Husband – 916 968 5834)

