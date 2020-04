A Call To Prayer Against Coronavirus-The 2nd National Day Of Prayer

Due to public demand and the need to continue praying against the Due to public demand and the need to continue praying against the coronavirus plus to pray for those affected, the Kenya international day of prayer team is calling for another prayer tele-conference on April 12th 2020. Calling details are:

Number to call: 1-435 777 2200 (Code: 796 9299)

TIME:

8:30 PM – Eastern time zone.

7:30 PM – Central time zone.

6:30 PM – Mountain time zone.

5:30 PM – Pacific time zone.

This message was sent by the Kenya International Day of Prayer Team.

Please be sure to join us on Sunday evening and invite your family and friends. Remember to call friends three way In case of capacity limit. Shalom!

PRAYER TASK FORCE TEAM MEMBERS.

Dr. Armstrong Cheggeh (Acting Chairman)

Rev. Dr. Joseph G. Njoroge (Joe) Moderator

The Rev. Dr. John Kivuva( Founding Chairman)-Florida/Kenya

Pastor Jackson Kingori-Texas

Pastor Samuel Yego-Maryland

Bishop Paul Kiilu-Delaware

Evangelist. Isaac Kariuki-Maryland

Pastor William Bittock- Texas

Rev,Stanley Karanja -Baltimore Maryland

Brother Eric Ndaka-Maryland

Rev. Wambui M. Njoroge-Georgia

Bishop John Warui-London

Pastor Peter Osano-Maryland

Anthony Kamnao-Missouri

Pastor Andrew Kamia-Kenya

Dr. Joseph Okello-Florida

Pastor Jacob Gathogo-Alabama

Pastor Andrew Muthemba-Seattle Washington

Dr.Rev, Joseph Gichuhi – California

Dr.Anne Mungai-New York

Pastor Gladys Maina-Indiana

Dr.Rev, Joseph Wamutitu-Georgia

Evangelist Isabela Mwango-California

Pastor Joseph Macharia-Phoenix Arizona

Dr. Ruth Maina-San Jacinto, CA

Rev. Dr. James N Njoroge-Virginia