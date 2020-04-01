COVID-19: American rapper P Diddy says it is time to turn to God

American rapper Sean John Combs aka P Diddy has urged the world to turn back to God in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his social media pages, Diddy said it was about time people changed their ways. A message that was seconded by fellow rapper Lil Kim.

“We better get right with God. Period,” he wrote.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed over 42,000 lives worldwide. Out of this, 4055 are Americans.

Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths at 12,428. China, where the virus started, has recorded 3312 deaths so far.

In Kenya, one person succumbed to the virus last week and the number of positive cases currently stands at 59.

On Tuesday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the nine new cases were from 234 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

She said 1,160 people who have come into contact with the positive cases are being monitored.

Mwangangi also said the government will use boarding schools as isolation for testing and treating coronavirus patients should the situation get worse.

She added that the national government in consultation with the county government will hire 1000 medics to bolster the current number.

“We are consulting with counties to hire more health workers to help address the situation,” she said.

The Health CAS lauded health workers for doing a good job so far and said the ministry will ensure they are provided with proper gear for handling coronavirus patients.

By Vincent Kejitan

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

