Death announcement For Peter Sam Mugatha of Silver Spring, Maryland
It is with humble and acceptance of God’s that we announce the passing on to glory of
Mr. Peter Sam Mugatha of Silver Spring, Maryland after an illness bravely borne.
Peter Samuel Mugatha was born on 8/4/1950 in Muranga County, Kenya, to Elizabeth
Wacu and Sam Mitheko. His family moved to Nairobi, and he attended St Michaels
Elementary School in Makadara. He attended Upper Hill High School, Nairobi, Kenya
and after he graduated from high school, he worked as a cashier at the New Stanley
Hotel in Nairobi. He left his position at New Stanley Hotel in 1974 to pursue further
studies in the USA. He graduated from Paul Smiths College, New York, with a Culinary
Degree and also, achieved a BA in Health Administration from Brockport University in
New York.
He leaves behind a lovely family; his wife Ms. Wambui Mugatha and children, Maurice
and Mercy. He was the beloved son of Elizabeth Wacu and Sam Mitheko. In addition,
he leaves behind a lot of amazing relatives; both in the USA and in his beloved Kenya.
His siblings include Martha, Wanjiku, Wacuka, Kabura, Wanjiru, Kanyi, Maina, Wanderi,
and Kibe and many great friends he deeply touched during his journey of a fruitful and
beautiful life.
Due to the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic, the government has set certain
conditions on funeral arrangements. Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to hold
our usual family and friends fellowship gatherings, but plan to have a celebration of his
life at a later date. We would appreciate for everyone to attend. We the family of Mr.
Peter Sam Mugatha humbly ask for prayers during this time of bereavement.
For any financial support, please feel free to contact Maurice Mugatha. He can be
reached via the following:
Maurice Mugatha
3536 Greenly Street
Silver Spring, MD 20906
C: (240) 505-7869
Thank you for your continued spiritual and financial support during this difficult time.
May God bless you all in every way possible.
-The Mugatha/Ndungus