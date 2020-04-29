Death announcement For Peter Sam Mugatha of Silver Spring, Maryland

It is with humble and acceptance of God’s that we announce the passing on to glory of

Mr. Peter Sam Mugatha of Silver Spring, Maryland after an illness bravely borne.

Peter Samuel Mugatha was born on 8/4/1950 in Muranga County, Kenya, to Elizabeth

Wacu and Sam Mitheko. His family moved to Nairobi, and he attended St Michaels

Elementary School in Makadara. He attended Upper Hill High School, Nairobi, Kenya

and after he graduated from high school, he worked as a cashier at the New Stanley

Hotel in Nairobi. He left his position at New Stanley Hotel in 1974 to pursue further

studies in the USA. He graduated from Paul Smiths College, New York, with a Culinary

Degree and also, achieved a BA in Health Administration from Brockport University in

New York.

He leaves behind a lovely family; his wife Ms. Wambui Mugatha and children, Maurice

and Mercy. He was the beloved son of Elizabeth Wacu and Sam Mitheko. In addition,

he leaves behind a lot of amazing relatives; both in the USA and in his beloved Kenya.

His siblings include Martha, Wanjiku, Wacuka, Kabura, Wanjiru, Kanyi, Maina, Wanderi,

and Kibe and many great friends he deeply touched during his journey of a fruitful and

beautiful life.

Due to the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic, the government has set certain

conditions on funeral arrangements. Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to hold

our usual family and friends fellowship gatherings, but plan to have a celebration of his

life at a later date. We would appreciate for everyone to attend. We the family of Mr.

Peter Sam Mugatha humbly ask for prayers during this time of bereavement.

For any financial support, please feel free to contact Maurice Mugatha. He can be

reached via the following:

Maurice Mugatha

3536 Greenly Street

Silver Spring, MD 20906

C: (240) 505-7869

Thank you for your continued spiritual and financial support during this difficult time.

May God bless you all in every way possible.

-The Mugatha/Ndungus