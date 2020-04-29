Death Announcement For Grace Wairimu Kihiko Of Dracut Massachusetts

Death Announcement For Grace Wairimu Kihiko Of Dracut MassachusettsIt is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Grace Wairimu Kihiko daughter to Rev and Mrs Charles Kihiko Chege president and founder of Calvary Evangelical church Dracut MA.

Grace Wairimu was sister to Timothy Chege Kihiko and Njuguna Kihiko. It is our prayers that we shall do our best as pastor fellowship to help Pastor Kihiko and his family who have a great burden and don’t even know what to do as the death occurred when rev kihiko was in Kenya for a vacation together with his daughter. For those who are willing to help you may do so by cashapp  Jane KIhiko 9786015955

