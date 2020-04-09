Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing

NEWSVideo Shows
By Diaspora Messenger
1 266

Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing

Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefingEric Omondi is one of the comedians in Kenya who has his fans at heart and will go to any depth to ensure they have something to laugh about. Omondi recently left his fans in stitches after mimicking Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

- Advertisement -

In a nine minutes video shared on his social media pages, the comedian was trying to imitate Kagwe and he did get it right. According to the clip, Omondi was giving a hilarious press briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country just like the CS does on a daily basis.

Source-tuko.co.ke

More Related Stories
NEWS

Fraudulent fictitious computer generated Coronavirus figures…

NEWS

The church must choose carefully how we Ought to respond to…

NEWS

Africans evicted from hotels/apartments in China over…

NEWS

DP William Ruto Explains Why He Has Been Missing In Action

Her landlord kicked her out with seven children, then Kenyans came to her rescue

 

Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing - Africans Radio

    […] post Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: