Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing

Eric Omondi is one of the comedians in Kenya who has his fans at heart and will go to any depth to ensure they have something to laugh about. Omondi recently left his fans in stitches after mimicking Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

- Advertisement -

In a nine minutes video shared on his social media pages, the comedian was trying to imitate Kagwe and he did get it right. According to the clip, Omondi was giving a hilarious press briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country just like the CS does on a daily basis.

Source-tuko.co.ke

Her landlord kicked her out with seven children, then Kenyans came to her rescue

Hilarious Video: Eric Omondi imitate CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 briefing