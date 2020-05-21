Comedian Idris Sultan’s arrested for laughing at Magufuli’s TBT Photos

Comedian Idris Sultan’s Lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki has disclosed that his client was arrested for laughing at a TBT photo of President John Pombe Magufuli in a short video he shared online.

According to his lawyer, detectives have been questioning the star for the past two days that he has been in custody, as they await to arraign him in court over the same.

“Hawajamwambia mpaka sasa kama amevunja kifungu chochote cha sheria…lakini mwenendo wao wa maswali ni kuhusiana na ile video.Tunataraji anaweza kuachiwa kwa dhamana hii leo…masharti tuliyopewa ni awe na wadhamini wawili wanaotambuliwa na serikali ya mtaa,” said Lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki.

TBT Photo of President Magufuli (centre) with friends. This is the photo that landed Idris Sultan in Trouble. TBT Photo of President Magufuli (centre) with friends. This is the photo that landed Idris Sultan in Trouble.

#FreeIdrisSultan

The lawyer also disclosed that detectives raided Idris Sultan’s house in search of more evidence before they prosecute him.

A number of celebrities and politicians have been calling for the release of the funnyman under the hashtag #FreeIdrisSultan.

The former Big Brother Africa Winner cum comedian was arrested on Tuesday and he is being held at Oysterbay Police station in Dar es Salaam.

Not the First time

This is not the first time the star is being arrested. In October last year he was arrested again for photo-shopping President John Pombe Magufuli.

The act angered Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda who ordered for his arrest.

“Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi. Nenda sasa hivi kituo chochote Cha polic uwambie Makonda kaniambie nije utakuta ujumbe wako. @idrissultan,” read an order from RC Makonda.

