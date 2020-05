Death Announcement For Esther Nyambura Kamau Of Anaheim, California

It is with humble acceptance of God’s Will, that we announce the death of sister-in-Christ Esther Nyambura Kamau. Esther died peacefully on the morning of May 15, 2020 surrounded by her husband, a few of her friends and health workers.

Esther Kamau is a resident of Anaheim, California. She hailed from Kinoo, Kikuyu, Kiambu County in Kenya

She was the wife of Andrew Kamau Maina of Anaheim, California and mother to Joseph Kamau, James Githagui, Peter Kagechu and Rachel Muthoni all in Kenya. A loving grandmother survived by 10 grandchildren.

Esther will be laid to rest here in California . Details of her funeral will follow later.

We need your prayers and financial support. Any contribution, big or small, will be highly appreciated. May God bless you.

To assist the family financially, please see below:

#Option1: #ZELLE @

Andrew Maina Kamau

1(562)236-7038

#Option2: #CashApp

Lucy Wamagatta

1(626)986-8117

#Option3: Gofundme

For more information contact:

Andrew Maina Kamau – +1 (562) 236-7038

Lucy Wamagatta – +1 (626) 986-8117

Edward Karori – +1 (714) 728-1615

