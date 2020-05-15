Hospital yet to release body of Grace Mbuki who died on mother’s day

Hospital yet to release body of Grace Mbuki who died on mother’s day

Hospital yet to release body of Grace Mbuki who died on mother's dayIt is With humble  acceptance of God’s will that we Announce the Death of my younger Sister Grace Mbuki Gacheke on Mothers Day/05.10.2020./in Kenya  We wish to kindly ask you to continue  giving for both The Medical Bill Bal/*Important for Kijabe Medical Hospital to Release her body for the Celebration of her life*  We need your PRAYERS and financial support more than ever before. Pz send a Donation to:

*CashApp*
Zipporah Elikanah
717.380.0321
$ZipporahElikanah

*Kenya Brethren*:
PayBill:891300
Account:39679.
GoFundMe Click⤵
https://changa.page.link/t5hHU

Mama Grace was a believer. She would say, “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith” (2 Tim.4:7)
05.12.2020/ from Sister Zippy.

