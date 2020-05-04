Kenyan Man David Musyoka Excited After Trump responds to his tweet

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, May 3 took the time to respond to a Kenyan supporter who backed him after he came under attack for criticizing a US journalist, Nicole Wallace.

Wallace, a staunch critic of Trump, hosts Deadline: White House on MSNBC and was also on ABC talk-show The View between 2014 and 2015.

“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero TV Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!” Trump had tweeted of Wallace.

In response, David Kyallo Musyoka, who describes himself as a Kenyan patriot, wrote: “Trump has done more for Blacks than all the other Presidents combined! Are we together?”, a message that Trump then endorsed.

Trump suggested that only the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who led the country through the civil war might have matched his record.

“So true, although Honest Abe wasn’t bad. Thank you!” he told Musyoka in a tweet.

Excited, Musyoka thanked Trump for his response as he urged him to continue executing his mandate.

“Thank you Mr. President! I Pray for you as you diligently serve! You are doing a fantastic job. May God grant you wisdom beyond your own understanding and the courage to always choose the right path no matter how narrow the gate! God bless you man of Courage, man of valour!” he wrote.

On his platforms, Musyoka regularly shares content promoting Kenyan culture and identity as well as inspirational videos in which he delivers spiritual messages.

Their brief conversation sparked a heated online debate among Americans online on whether Trump had supported the African American community in the United States.

Those who backed him argued that his focus on employment and job-creation had helped many black people secure reliable incomes.

Others, however, maintained that Trump had little regard for African Americans and, alongside his supporters, perpetuated division along racial lines.

With the presidential election in the United States slated for November 2020, Trump has in recent weeks made no secret of his desire to secure a second term.

He is expected to face off with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, with the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy expected to play a key role in informing voting patterns. SEE TWEET BELOW-HATER BLOCKS DAVID MUSYOKA ON TWITTER

By MARTIN SIELE

Source-kenyans.co.ke

