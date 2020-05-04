Kenyan woman Janet Kiruka has passed away in UK

A Kenyan lady has passed away in UK. It is with great sadness to inform you that our dear sister Janet Kiruka has gone to be with the Lord on Saturday 2nd May, 2020. Janet hails from Ndenderu Kiambu, Kenya. She lives in Lewisham South East London. More information to follow. For more information please contact Bedan Kiruka 07397004310 or Serah Karomo 07903658459.

Source-Misterseed.com

