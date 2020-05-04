Kenyan woman Janet Kiruka has passed away in UK

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
1 423

Kenyan woman Janet Kiruka has passed away in UK

Kenyan woman Janet Kiruka has passed away in UKA Kenyan lady has passed away in UK. It is with great sadness to inform you that our dear sister Janet Kiruka has gone to be with the Lord on Saturday 2nd May, 2020. Janet hails from Ndenderu Kiambu, Kenya. She lives in Lewisham South East London. More information to follow. For more information please contact Bedan Kiruka 07397004310 or Serah Karomo 07903658459.

Source-Misterseed.com

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Kenyan woman Janet Kiruka has passed away in UK - Africans Radio

    […] post Kenyan woman Janet Kiruka has passed away in UK appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: