Mahiga Homes Groundbreaking Ksh 330 Million Estate In Ruiru Suburbs

Mahiga Homes Ltd, the trusted real estate developer that delivers on its promises did Groundbreaking of a massive estate in Ruiru suburbs worth kes 330 million.

Rock Gardens II Ruiru which comprises of 58 exclusive 3-bedroom all ensuite bungalows, is located 5 minutes drive from Ruiru town along newly tarmacked Githunguri road overlooking Tatu city, the estate is 80% sold out, the current offer price is kes 5.75m, deposit kes 2m then pay the balance in 12 monthly installments.

Mahiga Homes Ltd has so far completed and handed over 4 estates namely, Cornerstone 1 Estate, Cornerstone III Estate, and Cornerstone IV Estate all located off Thika road superhighway along newly tarmacked Kenyatta road. The fourth estate is Kamulu Cornerstone Gardens located along Kangundo road at Kamulu. Our clients who trusted in us and invested in us are happily living in these houses.

The best time to invest is in the time of crisis like the one we have now of COVID-19 pandemic, don’t be left out, book your unit at Rock Gardens II Estate, Ruiru.

It’s good to note that construction is in progress on all our projects and we are observing MoH guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch the Groundbreaking video on the YouTube link below.