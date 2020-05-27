Update On London-Nairobi KQ Flight: This is to confirm that a Kenya Airways flight destined to Nairobi from London will depart London Heathrow Airport on Friday, 5th June 2020, at 11.00 hr local time and arrive Nairobi at 21.35 hrs the same day.

Interested Kenyans will need to make their own flight arrangements departing from the U.S., giving enough time to make the connections to Terminal 2 in London Heathrow Airport.

The Flight has now been loaded on the Kenya Airways booking system and is available for sale on first come first served basis as follows;

• Business class: USD 2,403 per seat

• Economy class: USD 1,333 per seat

Ticket Booking Process

Kenyans wishing to travel on this flight are kindly requested to make their booking as follows:

Weblink: https://www.kenya-airways.com/en-uk/charter-flights

US Toll Free Line: + 1 866 536 9224 ; office opening times: 24 hours

Alternatively, customers are advised to Email Kenya Airways on: [email protected] The turnaround time to respond to emails will be 24hours.

NOTE:

• Covid-19 Free certificate in mandatory for boarding. Test certificate should be within 7 days of

departure. Certificate to be sent to [email protected] by 29 May 2020.

• As communicated earlier, those Kenyans who will have booked and paid for the flight will be

subjected to the 14-28 days mandatory quarantine period imposed by the Government at their

own cost in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

• Complete a Coronavirus Quarantine Declaration Form. The completed form must be returned by 29 May 2020.

• To take note of Ministry of Health Instructions to passengers arriving after banning of international Flights.

• A UK Transit Visa is not required but a valid and current US re-entry Visa is required to facilitate Transit through London.

• Kenya Airways will assist with baggage check through in London.

KENYA AIRWAYS, NEW YORK

Update On London-Nairobi KQ Flight To Kenyans In The United States