Death Announcement For Peter Waruingi Kamau, Formerly Of Baltimore MD

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will, that we announce the passing of Peter Kenneth Waruingi Kamau of Elburgon Nakuru County and formerly a resident of Baltimore, MD, which occurred in Nazareth Hospital Nairobi, kenya after a long illness.

He was husband to Susan N. Waruingi formerly of Baltimore MD, father to Monicah W. Kimani, Ruth N. Waruingi, Jeremiah Mwangi, Irene W. Waruingi, Danson Mwaura, Ronah W. Waruingi, Harrison N. Waruingi, David K. Waruingi and Hudson K. Waruingi. He was the father in law to Isaac k. Ndungu brother to Jacob M. Ndungu, grandfather to Joseph M. Waruingi, Peter K. Nyambura, Susan N. Wambui, Kenneth W. Wambui, Margret W. Waruingi, Susan N. Nyambura, Monicah W. Wambui, Nyla Tunner, Leah W. Waruingi, Gabriel G. Waruingi, DJ Kenneth Waruingi.

The family will be meeting daily for burial arrangement and they are requesting friends to join them for a zoom meeting for prayer and support on Friday June 12, 2020 at 6:00PM. Daily zoom meeting will be announced via the WhatsApp group.

Peter Kenneth Waruingi Kamau will be laid to rest on June 19, 2020 in North Kinangop.

Financial assistance towards hospital bills and funeral arrangements can be sent to:

CashApp: Monicah Kimani 4433551407 $1Monniewakim

Zelle: 4433551407.

For more information, please contact:

Monicah Kimani: 443-355-1407

Ronah W. Waruingi: 682-272-1285

Thomas Karanja: 410-409-9340

Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401

“The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.”