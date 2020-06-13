Death Announcement For Peter Waruingi Kamau, Formerly Of Baltimore MD

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger 0

Death Announcement For Peter Waruingi Kamau, Formerly Of Baltimore MD

Death Announcement For Peter Waruingi Kamau, Formerly Of Baltimore MDIt is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will, that we announce the passing of Peter Kenneth Waruingi Kamau of Elburgon Nakuru County and formerly a resident of Baltimore, MD, which occurred in Nazareth Hospital Nairobi, kenya after a long illness.

He was husband to Susan N. Waruingi formerly of Baltimore MD, father to Monicah W. Kimani, Ruth N. Waruingi, Jeremiah Mwangi, Irene W. Waruingi, Danson Mwaura, Ronah W. Waruingi, Harrison N. Waruingi, David K. Waruingi and Hudson K. Waruingi. He was the father in law to Isaac k. Ndungu brother to Jacob M. Ndungu, grandfather to Joseph M. Waruingi, Peter K. Nyambura, Susan N. Wambui, Kenneth W. Wambui, Margret W. Waruingi, Susan N. Nyambura, Monicah W. Wambui, Nyla Tunner, Leah W. Waruingi, Gabriel G. Waruingi, DJ Kenneth Waruingi.

- Advertisement -

The family will be meeting daily for burial arrangement and they are requesting friends to join them for a zoom meeting for prayer and support on Friday June 12, 2020 at 6:00PM. Daily zoom meeting will be announced via the WhatsApp group.

Peter Kenneth Waruingi Kamau will be laid to rest on June 19, 2020 in North Kinangop.

Financial assistance towards hospital bills and funeral arrangements can be sent to:

  • CashApp: Monicah Kimani 4433551407 $1Monniewakim
  • Zelle: 4433551407.
More Related Stories
NEWS

Prayer & Funeral arrangement via ZOOM For Anthony Kibe…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Rose Githinji (Mama Mungai) Of New…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Anthony Kibe of Tacoma, Washington

NEWS

Death Announcement For Anthony Kariuki Wanjiku Of Plumstead…

For more information, please contact:

  • Monicah Kimani: 443-355-1407
  • Ronah W. Waruingi: 682-272-1285
  • Thomas Karanja: 410-409-9340
  • Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401

“The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.”

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: