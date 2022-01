We are sad to announce the promotion to glory of Jane Wambui Karanja (Mama Karanja) of Gaithersburg Maryland which occurred yesterday morning at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Maryland.

Jane was the daughter of Susan Wairimu and the Late Stephen Ndungu Mungai of Mangu Karibaribi in Kenya.

She was Mother to Stephen Karanja of Gaithursburg Maryland, sister to Irene, Annie , Cornelious, Margaret and the late Andrew Bernard and Agatha. She was sister in-law to Patrick Muriithi Mwati of Crown Paints Kenya. Jane Karanja hailed from Thika Karibaribi.

Arrangements are being worked out to have Jane’s body repatraiated back to Kenya to honor the wishes of her family. Kindly keep the family in prayers especially her only son Stephen Karanja.

For more details, You can contact the following people:

Isaac Kariuki-240 426 5633

Stephen Karanja (Son) 301 222 7153

Contact in Kenya: Patrick Muriithi Mwati of Crown Paints 0704132602 Nairobi Kenya

