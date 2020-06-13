Gospel singer Bahati playing with fire: Should wife Diana Marua be worried?

It looks like the gospel industry was not making enough money for gospel kid, Bahati who has now decided to slowly jump into the secular world, following his new release.

It started with the father of 3 working with gengetone artistes, Boondocks gang who are known for their uncensored content, typical of the secular world of music.

Bahati was wise enough to use a church setting, to confuse his fans regards whether he is now a secular or gospel artist.

So now, Bahati is out with a new track dubbed Wanani [Toto si Toto], which can only confirm that he is slowly losing track of the gospel world of music.

This is exactly how Willy Paul started before he officially dived into secular music.

Away from that, Wanani is a love song dedicated to this flawless lass who has stolen Bahati´s heart.

There is nothing wrong with the award-winning artist shifting into secular music, what has surprised many is how Bahati decided to pick Diana Marua´s best friend and stylist to be the vixen.

Rocky marriage?

They say, best friends are your worst enemies and when it comes to relationships, this phrase has only been confirmed the more.

Fans are worried the hot vixen will soon be replacing the singer´s wife if she does not watch out.

Some went ahead to question whether Diana was really aware about this video project in the first place. Others wondered why it had to be Phoina and not Marua, considering that both ladies are look-alikes.

The hidden intention behind Bahati´s choice has only left fans worried that their marriage might be headed for the rocks. Below is the video:

