Kenya Village voices: Commuting to Tanzania for Church Service?

A nation without faith: During these times of Chinese Corona Virus lockdowns, Churches in Kenya are not allowed to open to their congregation and the villager has an opinion. Even BBC suggested that president Kenyatta has “taken” away the freedom of the people, inferring that the Mau Mau fought for nothing (see article end). There is no mass, worshiping together, no community fellowships, bible studies or any religious services. However, markets are open and malls are allowed to function. The villager has been told that these are essential services. The president has declared the church of Jesus Christ as not essential. President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved away from the Church and has finally showed where his heart is: A nation without faith.

It is during these times that you know who your leaders really are. During madaraka day, William Ruto joined president Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders to celebrate this historical event. The villager noticed his presence during this event, but they noticed something else. William Ruto was afraid to mention that Kenyans are praying for the country. His voice was restricted because he realized that those people gathered were mainly those who oppose anything about faith. He mentioned one of those who oppose the church, who are telling Uhuru Kenyatta that churches are not essential. These God haters have become so powerful that even DP William Ruto is forced to “bow down and worship” their words. Ruto quoted Mutahi Ngunyi who is one of these God haters. Why? Because president Uhuru Kenyatta has decided that Mutahi Ngunyi is essential for his revolution and faith in Jesus Christ is not. The DP had to kiss his ring!

Mutahi Ngunyi is a friend of Waiguru. In fact the two of them were implicated in the scandal that stole millions of Kenya Shillings from National Youth Service. In his praise of Raila Odinga during his birthday, Mutahi Ngunyi called him a “maker of things” and remarked that, “revolutionaries have no expiry date.” Mutahi Ngunyi wants a revolution. The villager does not want revolution, and the reason why he is advising the president is because Raila Odinga is part of the game to destroy William Ruto and his God fearing worshippers and villagers. Now the villager knows why president Uhuru went to Cuba. Why he loves China. He is using COVID19 to remove freedom and freedom to worship God. The villager believes that God is the source of good and blessings. The church is ordained by God to be a force of spiritual good to the society. The villager also knows that Raila Odinga worships something other than the God of the Bible.

During the memorial service of Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, Raila Odinga stood in front of all those who were gathered. He ignored the church and its role at the ceremony, he lifted a cow’s tail and waiving it like a witch doctor invoked the forces of witchcraft. The villager noticed this action but remained silent but they saw what they saw. The villager knows that Deputy President William Ruto is under serge. What they did not know is by whom. But now they know. The villager is also watching events in Tanzania. The president, a man with a PhD in chemistry, has analyzed the corona virus and the information that has been given to the public. In the beginning, World Health Organization said that the virus is not transmitted from person to person. Then they said you do not need a mask. Then they advised countries to not restrict travel. Then recently they just said again that those who have the virus in their blood couldn’t transmit it easily. Mangufuli has decided that these people are lying. He knows that the body is created by God to develop immunity. He has allowed churches to open. Kenyans at the boarder are commuting to Tanzania for church.

The villager is wondering why. And their conclusion is not far off. According to the villager their president is not a committed Christian. They claim that president Uhuru Kenyatta is a political Christian whose adherence is not interested in the Christian message. That he has been swept away by people who share his historical stand against Christianity. Those now working to make sure a committed believer in Christ will not rule Kenya. All these people are working for Raila Odinga and according to the villager, the revolution is a danger to the country. When they hear Atwoli claim that it will be a mistake to elect William Ruto, the villager knows it is because DP Ruto loves Christ and His church.

Atwoli, Ann Waiguru, Mutahi Ngunyi, Murathe and the global atheists are part of the global philosophy that is telling president Uhuru Kenyatta to keep churches closed. That churches are not essential. It is these church hating group that wants the message of Christ removed from our country. The best thing about the villagers is that they know that the day of reckoning is coming in 2022. And they know the person who will allow them to attend church instead of them commuting to Tanzania to worship.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (Ph.D)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

https://www.yahoo.com/news/why-kenyans-begging-president-freedom-231304674.html