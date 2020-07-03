3 well-paying IT consulting skills that do not require coding

About 10 years ago, I came to America as a Master’s student. After I graduated, I struggled like many of the immigrants from my continent do. To find a well paying Job in corporate America.

After working at Wendy’s for a month flipping burgers and cleaning bathrooms, I was tired of it! I figured I could get into the tech industry as a functional consultant. Even though I had no IT Background. I had an MBA and a Business degree.

I soon embarked on an IT consulting journey,Which started with a training as an Oracle Financials systems analyst.

Basically I was trained to setup the Oracle Financials system from the front end without any programming. It is this training that really opened my life to amazing opportunities.

And guess what?

Until today, I can not write even one single line of code.!!…yes, you heard it right! You see , IT is not all about coding!.

It is a misconception that a lot of people have. I personally have business degrees, yet I have been a very successful consultant.

In this episode of Success with Bob Mwiti Show, I discuss some of those well-paying IT skills that do not require you to code.Please don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube Channel for most informative content about studying, living and working in America.

