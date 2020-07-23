Affordable Residential Land for Sale in Ngong, Kenya

Are you looking for a place to call a home? Username Investments Ltd, the leading real estate company in Kenya, has been on the forefront in selling genuine plots ready for immediate development with prices below Ksh 1M near Nairobi CBD and has enabled thousands of families own a place to call home. If you are looking for a place where you can live and access Nairobi CBD conveniently, Ngong is one of the few places where you can buy and build conveniently thanks to availability of affordable plots and easy access to construction materials. The area has experienced infrastructural growth including the newly tarmacked Ngong – Suswa Road, Ngong SGR and expansion of Ngong road.

Introducing Ngong Meadows, the newest residential plots for sale in Ngong. The area is built up and surrounded with key amenities such as schools, hospitals and shopping centres. The project shares great proximity to the upcoming Greater Southern by pass whose construction plans are on high gear. We understand the tough economic times as a result of COVID-19 and we have an amazing offer for you of Ksh 599,000 for an eighth acre plot.

Location

The project is 10 minutes’ drive from Kimuka Centre and near Kajiado West Technical and Vocational Institute. It is in close proximity to the proposed Greater Southern bypass. The road connecting the project to the greater Southern bypass is already murramed further increasing accessibility.

Soil Type – Red Soil, good for Construction and Agriculture

Value Additions

Perimeter fence Estate gate. Graded access roads Electricity on site

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Investors: Ksh 599,000 (Ksh. 60,000 deposit, balance within 30 days).

A Special Offer of Ksh 550,000 will be extended for the first 30 fully paid plots!. An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available.

The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer: The project has freehold title deed (The registration of title deed takes a maximum of 6 months upon completion of payment.)

TO INVEST

Call/Whats App: +254 721 449911

Email: [email protected]

