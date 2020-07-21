Murraming of access road leading to Greenfields – Kangundo Rd from tarmac now complete

The road leading to Greenfields – Kangundo Rd has now been murramed. This has increased the accessibility of the project from Kangundo Road. It will now take you less than five minutes to access the project from tarmac.

This is good news to our clients who invested in this affordable plots in Kangundo Road as they will witness appreciation of land prices as a result of this infrastructural development. It will now be easier to develop homes and settle their families in this residential project. In addition, we have already installed an all-round perimeter, estate gate and graded the access roads making the project ready for immediate development.

At Username Investments, we ensure that our projects are located in places with high potential for growth. Areas with upcoming infrastructural developments. Kangundo Road is one area that has witnessed developments including the Eastern bypass and the expansion of Kangundo Road by Kenya National Highways Authority. These are the key factors leading to increased demand for affordable land in the area by Nairobians.

If you are looking for affordable, genuine plots for sale with ready title deeds in Nairobi Metropolitan area, Greenfields – Kangundo Rd is the ideal property that will guarantee you value for money. Invest today in an eighth acre plot at Kshs. 599,000 only. An instalment option for up to 12 months.

Property Location

The affordable plots along Kangundo road are located at Kamulu – KBC Centre (Malaa) and 4.5km off tarmac. The anticipated construction of the greater Eastern bypass in the neighbourhood will further open the area soon. Additionally, the recent completion of dualling of outering road has also helped ease traffic between the city center and Kangundo Road, adding to convenient access as well as the attractiveness of the area

