Robert Morris Jailed After Guilty Plea in Child Sexual Abuse

Robert Morris, the founding pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, is currently serving time in an Oklahoma jail after pleading guilty to multiple felony sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

On October 2, 2025, Morris admitted guilt to five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child, bringing a dramatic fall from grace for one of America’s most prominent megachurch leaders. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but under a plea agreement, he will serve six months in the Osage County Jail, with the remaining nine and a half years suspended as probation.

Morris is also required to register as a lifetime sex offender and complete a court-mandated sex offender treatment program.

Origins of the Case

The charges stem from the sexual abuse of Cindy Clemishire, who was 12 years old in 1982 when the abuse began. At the time, Morris was a 21-year-old traveling evangelist. Clemishire came forward publicly in 2024, triggering widespread outrage within evangelical circles and leading to Morris’s resignation from Gateway Church.

Her allegations prompted a criminal investigation in Oklahoma, culminating in his indictment and subsequent guilty plea.

Financial Penalties and Restitution

As part of his plea deal, Morris was ordered to pay $270,000 in restitution to Clemishire.

Beyond the criminal case, Morris, his wife Debbie Morris, and Gateway Church are facing a $1 million defamation lawsuit filed by Clemishire. She alleges the church concealed the abuse for decades and that Morris and church leadership benefited financially while suppressing the truth.

Legal Battle With Gateway Church

In a separate legal dispute, Morris is suing Gateway Church, claiming he is owed millions of dollars in retirement benefits that were allegedly promised to him.

Gateway Church has refused to pay, citing his “moral failure” and the significant reputational and financial damage caused by the scandal.

Class-Action Lawsuit Against Gateway

Adding to the turmoil, Morris and Gateway Church are also named in a class-action lawsuit filed by former members. The plaintiffs allege church leadership misled congregants about how tithes and donations were used, raising questions about financial transparency and accountability.

Impact on U.S. Megachurch Leadership

The case has intensified national scrutiny of megachurch governance, accountability, and how churches handle allegations of abuse within leadership. Many evangelical leaders have called for stronger oversight, independent investigations, and survivor-centered responses.

Robert Morris Jailed After Guilty Plea in Child Sexual Abuse

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