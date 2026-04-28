Second Chance, Stronger Comeback: Olive’s Study Abroad Story

Olive Akinyi Onyango’s journey to pursuing an MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management at the University of South Dakota is a story of resilience, patience, and unwavering belief.

Hailing from Kakamega County,Kenya her academic journey began at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School before advancing to Maseno University, where she studied Business Administration. After graduating in 2008, she built over 15 years of professional experience making her path to graduate school anything but conventional.

Her dream of studying abroad had always been alive, and it was reignited when her father introduced her to the opportunity. In January 2025, she took a bold step and began the process, fully committed to turning that dream into reality.

Her journey, however, was not without challenges. An initial visa attempt in June was cut short due to an error in her DS-160, forcing her to defer and start again. Despite the setback, she remained focused, reapplied, and approached her second interview with calm confidence.

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This time, everything aligned. The interview was smooth, her responses clear, and the outcome successful. Within days, her visa was approved.

With strong support from family, friends, and mentors, Olive moved forward with renewed determination. Her next chapter promises growth, new opportunities, and career advancement in her field.

Her story is a powerful reminder that delays are not denials. With persistence, preparation, and belief, the right moment will always come.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), a one-stop global mobility platform empowering bright talent to study, live, and work abroad. Through diverse pathways including academic study, cultural exchange, permanent residency, and vocational training, ISP unlocks global opportunities without limits.

Through our Academic Study Pathway, we have built strong global partnerships to ensure a seamless master’s journey; from school admissions and funding to visa applications, travel arrangements, and studying abroad. Regardless of your undergraduate background, ambitious students can pursue STEM-designated master’s programs with the structure, guidance, and global network needed to turn aspirations into achievements.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

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Wells Fargo Center.

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Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

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Meru, Kenya Office:

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Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Second Chance, Stronger Comeback: Olive’s Study Abroad Story

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