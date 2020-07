VIDEO: A breakdown of the cost of studying in USA By Bob Mwiti

Well, I get a myriad of questions from prospective international students about how much it costs to study in America.

Studying in America, requires deep pockets, that is the bitter truth…but there are options for you even if you come from a poor background.

When estimating the cost of studying in USA, you have to factor in the cost of the whole process of relocation, the cost of school tuition and fees and also the living expenses.

In this episode of Success With Bob Mwiti Show, I break down, all the costs associated with studying in USA. Enjoy and please don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more informative videos about studying, living and working in America.

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

