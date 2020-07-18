Jalango Among 5 Celebrities Nurtured By Papa Shirandula

Papa Shirandula, a show that has aired on Citizen TV for over 10 years, has been the career turning point for a number of Kenyan celebrities.

The show was started by Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula, when he personally approached Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru and pitched his idea.

From Felix Odiwour (Jalang’o), Kazungu Matano (Otoyo), Jackie Nyaminde (Wilbroda), Shix Kapienga and Jacque Vike (Awinja), all these media personalities have in one way or another been mentored by Bukeko.

1.) Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) and 2.) Kazungu Matano (Otoyo)

Narrating his life journey to Hot 96 presenter, Jeff Koinange, Jalang’o in a radio show in 2017 disclosed that he and his friend Otoyo had been called to the show as extras by Charles Bukeko.

The duo perfomed so well that they impressed Royal Media MD Wachira Waruru, who decided that they would not leave the program.

Jalang’o is currently a radio presenter while Otoyo performs on Churchill show regularly.

Eulogizing the late Shirandula on his Instagram page, Jalang’o stated; “Thank you for Everything Papa! Rest in Peace.”

3.) Jacky Vike (Awinja)

In an interview on January 7, 2020, Vike narrated how she got her role on Papa Shirandula by mere chance.

The popular actress had gone to audition for a different show only to be called eight months later to act on Papa Shirandula.

“It’s so weird, I was going for a different audition and it happened that Charles Bukeko (known to many as Papa Shirandula) was part of the panel.

“I went for three auditions and passed all of them, I was doing a totally different character but I don’t know what happened to the project so, after around eight months, Charles called me but said he wanted me to be an actress for Papa Shirandula,” she disclosed.

Her character on the show has made Awinja a househould name and enabled her to clinch more opportunities.

4.) Jacqueline Nyaminde (Wilbroda)

Although not much is known about how Nyaminde secured the role of ‘Wilbroda’ on the show, the popular actress acted for more than 10 years, bringing laughter to the homes of many families.

Nyaminde, who acted under the direction of Charles Bukeko, would later become a radio presenter in one of Kenya’s leading radio stations, Radio Maisha.

Other than that, the actress has done a number of commercials for corporate firms.

5.) Shix Kapienga

Shix first made an appearance on Beba Beba, where she played the role of Tasha – a cheeky niece to a religious woman then Shuga Season 2 and Nairobi Half life.

She also made appearances on Papa Shirandula, a comedy show that later saw her become a radio presenter on Hot 96.

Bukeko died on July 18, at the Karen Hospital after a short illness.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-kenyans.co.ke