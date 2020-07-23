VIDEO: Jeff Koinange speaks on life in self-isolation with Covid-19.

Media personality and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange on Wednesday spoke of his life in isolation and how Covid-19 has affected his routine.

Speaking during an interview with Victoria Rubadiri, Jeff said he was asymptomatic but had lost his sense of taste.

“I really feel good, I’m asymptomatic according to the test. The only thing I’m experiencing is the lack of taste; it keeps going and coming back…but all the other symptoms…zero.

“I have been in self-isolation and my wife and son are negative…which is really good,” he said.

Asked where he contracted the virus, the former CNN journalist said he probably contracted it while in the radio station.

“It probably happened in the radio station because someone at Citizen tested positive and he named several people he had been in contact with. I was among them.

“My boss called me and told me that my name came up and I had to be tested…I said for what, why? And that was it,” he recalled.

Koinange, however, said the virus is not a death sentence since a lot more people survive than die.

He stated that he went public to demystify the entire situation and put a face to it.

Jeff said that ever since he went public about his status he has been receiving so many messages of encouragement from friends and colleagues who wish him a quick recovery.

“Others are offering all kinds of cures…drink a lot of lemon water, ginger and garlic. Take Vitamin C…sit in the sun for 20minutes.

“Prof Githu Muigai told me to hang in there, AG Kihara Kariuki also called, Francis Atwoli…so many Kenyans have wished me well,” he said.

Adding: ““The clock in my head still wakes up at 4am… I’m watching a lot of Netflix… Walking a lot more now around the compound.”

